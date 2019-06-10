AEDC votes to spend $3.5 million on land in Randall County for possible business park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation may be starting its second business park, this time in Randall County.
Directors of the AEDC unanimously voted today to spend $3.5 million for about 190 acres of undeveloped land east of the City View housing district. The land has access to BNSF rail lines and Loop 335 for transportation.
It also can be served by city water and sewer service.
AEDC’s CenterPort business park in east Amarillo is approaching full development.
One of the group’s vice presidents, Reagan Hales, said they need a plan b for when that happens.
The Amarillo City Council will take up approving the deal on Tuesday, June 11.
