Police: Two women dead in SW 45th crash in Amarillo

By Jacob Helker | June 9, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 10:09 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo women are dead after a head-on collision in Amarillo on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:37 p.m., Amarillo emergency workers responded to wreck on SW 45th Avenue between Coulter and Soncy.

According to a police news release, a vehicle driven by Joyce Venable, 65, was driving east on 45th when she lost control.

Venable’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car traveling west driven by 24-year-old Kinsley Smith.

Both drivers died from their injuries at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered for both Venable and Smith,

Amarillo police believe speed was a factor in the wreck and are continuing to investigate.

