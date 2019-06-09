Police: Two women dead in SW 45th crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo women are dead after a head-on collision in Amarillo on Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:37 p.m., Amarillo emergency workers responded to wreck on SW 45th Avenue between Coulter and Soncy.
According to a police news release, a vehicle driven by Joyce Venable, 65, was driving east on 45th when she lost control.
Venable’s vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car traveling west driven by 24-year-old Kinsley Smith.
Both drivers died from their injuries at the scene.
An autopsy has been ordered for both Venable and Smith,
Amarillo police believe speed was a factor in the wreck and are continuing to investigate.
