Woman wanted by Canyon PD suspected of auto theft, burglaries

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Police Department is on the lookout for a woman suspected of multiple auto-related crimes in the area.
The unidentified woman is suspected of stealing a dark blue Toyota Highlander with a Texas license plate reading LXX-1643.
She is also suspected of involvement in five auto burglaries in the Hunsley Hills area and the use of stolen credit cards in Canyon.
Anyone with information on the crimes or the identity of this woman can call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005 or can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
