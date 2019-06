Patchy fog and cloud cover will clear out turning mostly sunny by late morning. Temps are starting off in the 50′s and 60′s and will warm into the 80′s. A few storms will be possible in the northwest otherwise expect a break from the rain today and tomorrow. Saturday will be the first 90 degree day for most of us with lots of sunshine. Temps in the 70′s and rain and storm chances return Sunday into Monday.