Rick Husband passengers could see easier screenings with TSA Pre-Check program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expedited security screenings will be available for qualified passengers at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport starting next month.
The Transportation Security Administration will have a temporary TSA Pre-Check enrollment RV at the airport on weekdays from July 8 through July 19.
The program allows travelers identified as “low-risk” to skip removing shoes, liquids, laptops, belts and outerwear at the TSA screening station.
Each day, various times will be available between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to enroll in the program.
Those interested can visit the TSA Pre-Check website and select Rick Husband as their enrollment location.
Proof of identity and citizenship is required to enroll.
Enrollment in the program costs $85.
