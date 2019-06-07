Rick Husband passengers could see easier screenings with TSA Pre-Check program

(Source: KFDA)
By Jacob Helker | June 7, 2019 at 7:48 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 7:48 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expedited security screenings will be available for qualified passengers at the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport starting next month.

The Transportation Security Administration will have a temporary TSA Pre-Check enrollment RV at the airport on weekdays from July 8 through July 19.

The program allows travelers identified as “low-risk” to skip removing shoes, liquids, laptops, belts and outerwear at the TSA screening station.

Each day, various times will be available between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to enroll in the program.

Those interested can visit the TSA Pre-Check website and select Rick Husband as their enrollment location.

Proof of identity and citizenship is required to enroll.

Enrollment in the program costs $85.

