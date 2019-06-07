Fare, route changes on table for Amarillo City Transit public meetings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is giving the public a chance to voice their opinions on proposed changes to the city’s public transportation system.
The city will hold six public meetings throughout the summer to give presentations on the possible changes, including route changes, fare adjustments and changes to their Americans with Disabilities Act service area.
The meetings will be held at:
- June 10 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Amarillo City Transit Main Office (Meeting will also stream on Facebook Live)
- June 12 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Downtown Amarillo Public Library
- June 15 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. North Branch Amarillo Public Library
- June 17 - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Charles E. Warford Center
- June 19 - 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Northwest Amarillo Public Library
- Aug. 1 - 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Amarillo City Hall, Room 306
Public comments are welcome at the meetings.
