Cowboy Fast Draw Competition

“What were doing here is we have two guys who are paired up against each other, in the old west fashion, to see who is the fastest,” explains Texas Panhandle Pistoleros Jerome Price. “The light will come on in the center of the target that’s your cue to draw, cock, fire and try to hit the target. The one that hits it three times the fastest is the winner. The loser gets an X and once you get 4 X’s you are out of the competition.”