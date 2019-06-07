Canyon volleyball wraps up summer camp for incoming freshman

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon High volleyball coaching staff wrapped up their annual camp for seventh to ninth graders today after a week filled with fundamentals.
Head Coach Sara Morath is entering her eighth season at the helm of the Lady Eagles program and says these summer camps are one of the most important parts of their off season.
“With seventh, eighth, and ninth graders, we go back to the fundamentals, back to the basics and I think that’s really where the foundation is,” said Morath. “Our last day we’re playing and doing a lot of six-on-six just so they can kind of put it all together.”
While Coach Morath and her staff are at Canyon working with the future of the program, the varsity girls are competing in summer leagues, keeping their skills sharp to attempt to make a deep post season push this upcoming season.
“We have certain goals set throughout the preseason, going into district, and then post season. We have a lot of returners, we lost two seniors and still have 12 returning varsity players. We were pretty young last year so this year we should have a lot of experience and we’re looking to make it pretty far,” said Morath.
The Lady Eagles finished last season with a 25-17 overall record.
