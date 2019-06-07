Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for man suspected of killing Keene Allynn Griffing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are upping the incentive for information on the man suspected of murdering Keene Allynn Griffing.
Police are now offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones.
Jones is a 24 year-old white man with brown eyes and brown hair.
In addition to his Potter County for murder, he is also wanted for skipping bail on robbery and theft of a firearm charges.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
