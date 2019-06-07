Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for man suspected of killing Keene Allynn Griffing

Amarillo Crime Stoppers increase reward for man suspected of killing Keene Allynn Griffing
APD Special Crimes searching for fugitive out of Randall County (Source: APD)
By Jacob Helker | June 7, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 11:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are upping the incentive for information on the man suspected of murdering Keene Allynn Griffing.

Police are now offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones.

***UPDATE*** The reward for a tip leading to the arrest of Matthew Dillon Jones has been increased again to...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, June 6, 2019

Jones is a 24 year-old white man with brown eyes and brown hair.

In addition to his Potter County for murder, he is also wanted for skipping bail on robbery and theft of a firearm charges.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.