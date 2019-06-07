AISD approves latest board resignation; two seats now open

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees seats seven, but after the acceptance of Thursday evening’s resignation only five spots are filled.
“It is in order for the board to accept Mrs. McCown’s resignation and to thank her for her service to the students, staff, and community,” said Doug Loomis, Superintendent of Amarillo ISD.
At Thursday’s special board meeting, the Amarillo Independent School District board accepted the resignation of Renee McCown, the board member who has received complaints from the community, alleging involvement in the resignation of AISD’s former volleyball coach, Kori Clements.
“Renee has exhibited leadership, commitment, generosity, confidence and poise as she served as a member of the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees,” said Cristy Wilkinson, Vice President of the AISD Board of Trustees. “I want to thank Renee for her commitment to students, and for her leadership.”
McCown is not the only board member to resign recently.
Longtime member John Ben Blanchard resigned on May 21, leaving the board with two vacant seats to fill.
“It does present a challenge, but I’m up for the challenge,” said Robin Malone, President of the AISD Board. “We don’t know exactly what that process will be in terms of appointing those trustees. However, it’s essential that we get those seats filled so we can get on about the district’s business.”
Malone says the board will be letting the community know soon about how they will be going about this process of finding board members who represent the district and the needs of students.
“Our policy set out the basic requirements, but in addition to that, we are looking for people who are passionate about our district,” said Malone. “They are passionate about our students in the district and just improving the plight of our students in the district and ensuring that our students are prepared for success beyond high school.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.