Texas Parks and Wildlife partners with Texas Archaeological Society to study, teach at Palo Duro Canyon

PALO DURO CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is teaming up with the Texas Archaeological Society to give the society’s members a close-up look at a real study at Palo Duro Canyon.
The TAS’s annual field school will be held at the canyon, providing training and tools to TAS members in attendance.
Dr. Kevin Hanselka will be a key investigator at the school.
Members will be able to participate in excavation and lab work and receive lectures from experts in the field.
Fees for the school are $100 for one to three days or $150 for over three days.
Registration is available at the TAS website.
