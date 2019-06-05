PHOTOS: Wall of dust hits Texas’ South Plains as severe storms pass through

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A low pressure system will track across the South Plains late Wednesday. This feature will combine with a cold front to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area through midnight.
Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and strong wind gusts to 70 mph.
Frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall may also occur.
Behind this system and cold front, we can expect north winds and cooler overnight lows in the middle to upper 50’s with lower rain chances in the forecast after midnight.
There could be a few lingering showers and storms Thursday with highs in the 80’s for the most part.
Hot and dry weather can be expected Friday and Saturday.
