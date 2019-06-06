New pilot program allows victims to track rape kits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Texas cities across the state face thousands of backlogged rape kits, survivors of sexual assault in Amarillo will have a new way to track them.
Beginning Monday, the Amarillo Police Department will become one of the first cities in the state to give victims of sexual assault a way to track their rape kits electronically.
“Survivors and victims of sexual assault will have their own unique code that they’ll use and they’ll be able to go onto this site and follow where the evidence is in the process of the trial and the investigation and all of that,” explained APD Sgt. Carla Burr.
From June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, there have been 275 rapes reported. Any rape kits collected are sent to the DPS facility in Lubbock within two weeks. While the police department itself does not have any backlog, new laws signed by Governor Greg Abbott this week want to cut down any backlog facilities may have.
House Bill 8 will ensure labs test rape kits within 90 days of receiving them, while eliminating the statute of limitation on evidence that has not yet been tested.
“Any little thing that you can do to help someone that has been through something like this, anything that we can do to help someone like this, if it’s possible and we can do it, we certainly want to be a part of that,” said Sgt. Burr.
Senate Bill 20 wants to aid human trafficking survivors by keeping more records sealed to create a path for them to move forward.
“Sadly, we’ve seen it almost double in the last couple months. Just the numbers we’ve seen of those that are being street prostituted or through online services,” said Traci Rogers, the director of Amarillo’s division of No Boundaries International.
The bill also makes the penalties for people involved in online trafficking more harsh.
“We have to address the demand side of things too. We can’t just look at getting those victims out of that life. That’s critical for sure. But if we don’t take care of the demand side of it, there’s going to be new victims,” said Rogers.
House Bill 8 and Senate Bill 20 are set to go into effect September 1.
