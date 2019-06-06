Hall County K-9 dies from allergic reaction

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passed away yesterday after an apparent allergic reaction.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that K-9 Hector, a three-year-old Belgian Malanois, became distressed yesterday and was quickly taken to the vet after an apparent allergic reaction.
The sheriff’s office said that despite the heroic efforts of the veterinarian staff, Hector was unable to overcome his allergic reaction and passed away.
Hector served Hall County for the last year, finding large quantities of narcotics and currency.
Hector and his handler were honored last month by the National Criminal Enforcement Association at the 2019 National Interdiction Conference for having the largest street level US currency seizure in the nation.
The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that Hector “wasn’t just a dog but an integral member of the department and best friend to his handler.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.