Free health, legal help available at North Heights fair
By Jacob Helker | June 6, 2019 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:49 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, the Haven Clinic and the North Heights Advisory Association are offering a hand to North Heights residents who may need legal or medical help.

On June 8, the organizations are hosting a health and legal fair, providing legal clinics and education.

Subjects covered will include wills and drivers licenses.

Health screenings, haircuts and health education will also be provided.

The fair will run from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

