Court of Criminal Appeals to review Dixon murder case

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state’s highest criminal court, has agreed to review the recently-overturned murder conviction of former Lubbock doctor Thomas Dixon.
The court announced their decision Wednesday afternoon stating they had granted the state’s petition for discretionary review of the case, overturned last December by Texas’ Seventh Court of Appeals.
Following a mistrial, Dixon was convicted in 2015 for his role in the July 2012 death of Amarillo plastic surgeon Joseph Sonnier, a romantic rival.
David Neal Shepard, the man prosecutors say Dixon hired to kill Sonnier, is currently serving a life sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison outside San Antonio. He accepted a plea deal in the case in 2013.
Dixon was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 28 after posting a $2 million bail. The court ruled Dixon would have to post the $2 million to guarantee he would not be a flight risk after his release.
The Court of Criminal Appeals website states oral arguments will not be permitted in the case.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.