Animal advocates invited to AAYC’s Amarillo Animal Coalition meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of the public interested in animal advocacy are invited to the AAYC’s Amarillo Animal Coalition meeting on June 7.
According to the Facebook event, the meeting is geared toward finding solutions to problems facing the Amarillo animal population.
The event is not an official meeting hosted by the City of Amarillo Department of Animal Management and Welfare, but an event hosted directly by the AAYC.
The public is invited, but the group clarified that admission will be refused at their discretion.
The meeting will be held from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the AAYC Community Center in Amarillo.
