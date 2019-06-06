Amarillo SPCA teams up with 2 local restaurants for dog adoption events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo SPCA is teaming up with Raising Cane’s and Taco Villa this weekend for dog adoption events.
On Friday, June 7, Amarillo SPCA and Raising Cane’s will be hosting a dog adoption event together on the Raising Cane’s patio.
Raising Cane’s is located at 4700 S. Coulter and the adoption will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
If you can’t make it to Friday’s event, Amarillo SPCA will be hosting a second dog adoption event in partnership with Taco Villa on Saturday, June 8.
Saturday’s event will be in the parking lot of the Taco Villa located at 3301 S. Coulter from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.