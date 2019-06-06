Amarillo police looking for man caught ‘prowling’ on security camera

Amarillo police said the man has been seen on several video cameras in the area.
By Jacob Helker | June 6, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:59 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on the lookout for a “night owl” they said has been spotted prowling in the city.

According to an APD Facebook post, the suspect was caught on several cameras in the Austin Park area.

Do you know me? This night owl has been caught on several cameras prowling around residences in the Austin Park area. Anyone who may know him is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

The attached video shows a man walking almost passing a house, before doubling back and crossing onto a homeowner’s property.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

