Amarillo police looking for man caught ‘prowling’ on security camera

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are on the lookout for a “night owl” they said has been spotted prowling in the city.
According to an APD Facebook post, the suspect was caught on several cameras in the Austin Park area.
The attached video shows a man walking almost passing a house, before doubling back and crossing onto a homeowner’s property.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
