WTAMU speech camp offering language, social training for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU’s Speech and Hearing Clinic is offering training and and exercises deigned to boost kids’ speech and fluency throughout the summer.
The university’s sixth year offering Buff Up Your Speech camps will give kids help with everything from stuttering to dealing with bullies.
Graduate students enrolled in WT’s communication disorders program, as well as certified speech-language pathologists will be on-site to assist kids through the therapy process.
Camps are split into three age groups, with ages 3 to 5 participating in Blazing Buffs, ages 6 to 8 in Thundering Buffs and older kids participating in camp Big Buffs.
The Rolling Buffs all-ages session will focus specifically on stuttering issues.
Organizers are holding three sessions of camp, taking place on:
- June 10 through June 20 for $95.
- July 8 through July 18 for $95.
- July 22 through August 1 for $95.
All camps will be held at all sessions.
Those interested in more information can call (806) 651-5101.
