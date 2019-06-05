West Texas A&M’s Corbett drafted in 10th round by the Texas Rangers

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s Joe Corbett became the highest drafted player in program history and the fourth highest in the Lone star Conference after being drafted 295th overall by the Texas Rangers in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The two time National Pitcher of the Year and First Team All American finished his senior season with a 2.44 ERA, 136 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .196.
Corbett is only the fourth Buff to be drafted in the MLB Draft as he helped this year’s team set a new program record for wins in a single season after the Buffs finished 41-12.
