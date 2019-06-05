Roaches, rodents could invade Texas Panhandle homes during monsoon season

“We are experiencing two times the usual number of cockroach calls," said the Owner and President of Ladybug Services Brad Turner. “Our typical roach around here is called the oriental cockroach. Most people around here refer to it as waterbugs and, yes, they do love water but they don’t love the floods. They are happy to live outside in drains, the sewer and the cracks of porches but all those places are flooding and now they’re looking for higher ground. The easiest way for them to get out of the flood water, is in your home.”