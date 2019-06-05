Registration opens for AC’s ‘Chalk It Up’ art competition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is showcasing sidewalk art for the 3rd annual time at their award-winning “Chalk It Up” contest on July 27.
This summer event is a partnership between Amarillo College and Panhandle PBS, and pits artists from around the area head-to-head to create the top chalk art masterpiece.
Registration began on June 1 and is available at the AC website.
Only 40 spots are available to sign up, and teams of up to four are permitted.
There are numerous activities for kids in an “amateur’s area” with activities for kids to express themselves as well.
The contest will be at the Oeschger Family Mall on AC’s Washington campus from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
