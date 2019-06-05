Region 16 announces Tanya Larkin as Superintendent of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 announced on Tuesday that Pampa ISD Superintendent Tanya Larkin was named the 2019 Region 16 Superintendent of the Year.
Larkin will represent Region 16 in the annual Superintendent of the Year award program where superintendents from 1,026 local school districts are nominated.
Candidates are chosen for their individual strong skills, dedication, commitment to the community and to public education.
Beginning on August 23 in Austin, the state committee will interview all regional winners and select five state finalists.
On September 21, the Superintendent of the Year will be announced at the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.
