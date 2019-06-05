Randall County suspect wanted for abandoning or endangering a child

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted for being negligent toward a child.
James Odis Green, 44, has a warrant for his arrest on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.
He is 6 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 185 pounds.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest could be met with a cash reward.
