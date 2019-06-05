Randall County suspect wanted for abandoning or endangering a child

Randall County suspect wanted for abandoning or endangering a child
By Jacob Helker | June 5, 2019 at 9:56 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:56 AM

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man wanted for being negligent toward a child.

James Odis Green, 44, has a warrant for his arrest on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

*** WANTED WEDNESDAY *** This week's Wanted Wednesday fugitive is a real peach. James Odis Green is wanted out of...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

He is 6 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to an arrest could be met with a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.