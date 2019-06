Overnight rain once again is coming to an end with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Skies will be partly sunny with another round of showers and storms this evening. Heavy rain may once again be possible. Temps will stay below normal today in the upper 70′s. We stay cooler on Thursday with scattered showers and storms. We dry out Friday into Saturday with temps warming into the 80′s and low 90′s.