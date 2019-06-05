Local art students start Blank Spaces Mural Project to revitalize community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Art students from Caprock High School are getting hands-on experience working on the Blank Spaces Mural Project, where they'll paint artistic murals at various places around the city.
“It was really a way to get our students to team up with business owners, professional artists and get on the site, job training and really connect them with our community,” said art teacher at Caprock High School Shawn Kennedy.
This summer, students and former students of the school's Studio 502 Art Collective are starting with a mural on the outside of the Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse.
Professional artist and former student of Kennedy's, Shanda O'Neill, worked with the students to create a Palo Duro Canyon theme.
“We also wanted it to be a very welcoming entry to Snack Pak 4 Kids,” she said. “We decided to use lots of bright colors, lots of Texas Panhandle type elements for this for this project.”
“Each time we do this, we will work with the client, come up with different ideas, collaborate with them, and then that’s where students really get good job training,” said Kennedy.
The mural at the warehouse on SW 3rd is also part of efforts to revitalize the San Jacinto neighborhood.
Caprock High School art student Valoria Alonzo said this is the first time she’s ever worked on a mural.
“I get to go and see lots of different things and work with artists like Shanda and I get to like experience a lot of things that not a lot of people would be able to experience,” she said. “It feels good to be a part of our community.”
And members of the community have already come to the warehouse to be a part of the project.
“Our neighborhood police officers from APD have been here painting on this,” said Director of Operations and Social Media for Snack Pak 4 Kids Ashley York. “Of course, we have students, we have volunteers from all throughout the community. It’s been cool to see how everybody has come together very much to get behind an effort to make something special for this neighborhood.”
Anyone is free to paint with the students Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. as they continue to work on the mural this month.
“Teaches them how to teach other people and it also just brings our community together that not only revitalizes areas of our town, but really invests in the talents of our students,” said Kennedy.
