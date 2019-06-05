Explore the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at night this weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - You can tour the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at night this weekend.
The museum will host the Night at PPHM from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7.
Role players and storytellers will bring the museum to life to show visitors what it was like on the Panhandle-Plains during several decades in history.
The event is family friendly. Admission is $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids ages four through 12 and free for kids under four.
Tickets will be sold at the door.
