Explore the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at night this weekend

Explore the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at night!
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 5, 2019 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:09 AM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - You can tour the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at night this weekend.

The museum will host the Night at PPHM from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

Role players and storytellers will bring the museum to life to show visitors what it was like on the Panhandle-Plains during several decades in history.

The event is family friendly. Admission is $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids ages four through 12 and free for kids under four.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

