Doppler Dave Is Tracking One More Round Of Storms

Storms are getting started a little earlier today and will track across our area during the evening hours. Rain is likely and some of the stronger storms may kick up some gusty winds and drop a bit of hail briefly. The more likely threats include lightning and flooding of low lying areas. Everyone is advised to be alert, especially if you have travel or outdoor plans. Storms will move out of the area by midnight and the next couple of days appear to be calmer and less stormy.