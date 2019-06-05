Amarillo VA to host job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a job fair for multiple positions this Thursday.
The Amarillo VA will be taking resumes and conducting interviews for multiple positions this Thursday, June 6.
Positions include registered nurses, nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and more.
Those interested in a job will need to bring their resume, DD 214 (if applicable), VA disability letter (if applicable), drivers license and social security card.
The job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in front of the Human Resources, Building 9.
If you have questions, call Susan Page at (806) 355-9703.
