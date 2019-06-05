Amarillo Museum of Art hosting art AFTER dark

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will host art AFTER dark on Friday, June 7.
From 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.you can enjoy food, a full bar, music by Bomb City Sound and art activities.
The activities include Atari, clue gallery hunt, glass etching and vinyl record art.
The event is $30 per person, and AMoA members get in for free.
Memberships and tickets will be available at the door.
The AMoA is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.
