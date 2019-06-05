Amarillo Chamber announces summer fireworks event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce announced their Summer Fireworks Extravaganza is set to take place downtown on June 29.
The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce has big plans scheduled for its Summer Fireworks Extravaganza.
The event will feature food and beverage vendors, Joe’s Beer Garden and an extravagant fireworks show to end the evening.
There will also be two stages of live music featuring local bands, musicians and DJ’s, courtesy of Amarillo National Bank and Happy State Bank.
The event takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The Sod Poodles are scheduled to play a home game the same night as the event at 6:05 p.m., and the Chamber of Commerce said the fireworks show will be visible from Hodgetown.
More information on the event will be coming soon on the Amarillo Chamber’s website.
