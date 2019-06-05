AISD board member surrounding resignation of Coach Clements submits resignation letter

“I had stated that I would look into the “Coach quitting issue” to determine if I thought an independent investigation should take place after I was elected and sworn in as a board member. I now have had conversations with the administration. I have gotten to know Mrs. McCown. I have reviewed the file and I have had conversations with Mrs. McCowan. I am now convinced that there is no need for an independent investigation. I now know that the administration and Mrs. McCowan did nothing wrong involving the coach. I also feel that Mrs. McCowan has been unfairly chastised. The only way she could had defended herself would had been to violate rules, State Laws and AISD policy as it relates to AISD employees,” Ford.