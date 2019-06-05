AISD board member surrounding resignation of Coach Clements submits resignation letter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo ISD Board will consider accepting the resignation of Board Trustee Renee McCown, who submitted her resignation letter last Friday.
“School Board member Renee McCown has submitted her letter of resignation from the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees, effective immediately. The acceptance of the resignation is on the agenda for consideration at a special Board meeting on Thursday, June 6, at 5:00 p.m.” said Amarillo ISD.
This decision comes after complaints in the community allege that McCown spoke with former head volleyball coach Kori Clements privately about her decisions, athletes and playing times on the volleyball team, specifically targeting her two daughters.
On February 27, Marc Henson, a third generation Amarillo High School graduate, filed a formal complaint against McCown.
“I want a district where my children are not going to have to be competing against other kids whose parents have some sort of power or privilege,” said Dr. Henson. “I want my kids to go through school in a normal fashion. I want their accomplishments to be their own, and I don’t want people to be mingling with what they’re doing or giving some outside influence. I want a district where there’s some civility.”
In regards to the resignation of McCown, on June 4, AISD Board Trustee Dick Ford commented on The Parent For Transparency Coalition Facebook page:
“I had stated that I would look into the “Coach quitting issue” to determine if I thought an independent investigation should take place after I was elected and sworn in as a board member. I now have had conversations with the administration. I have gotten to know Mrs. McCown. I have reviewed the file and I have had conversations with Mrs. McCowan. I am now convinced that there is no need for an independent investigation. I now know that the administration and Mrs. McCowan did nothing wrong involving the coach. I also feel that Mrs. McCowan has been unfairly chastised. The only way she could had defended herself would had been to violate rules, State Laws and AISD policy as it relates to AISD employees,” Ford.
The original Facebook post and Ford’s comment can be found here.
Tom Tortoreo, the administrator for the Parents for Transparency Coalition Facebook, responded to Fords comment with concerns, saying, “Dick Ford is quoted as saying that ‘Renee McCown could not defend herself because she would have broken state laws.’ It is a very simple question; what state laws would she have broken? We hear constantly that there is another side of the story but we never hear that side of the story. So, from a coalition standpoint, we don’t believe her stepping down, Ms. McCown stepping down, is the solution.”
In McCown’s resignation letter, she says, “As I leave AISD, I look forward to having more time to spend with my family and focus on new volunteer interests for the betterment of our community. I hope the timing of my resignation helps the Board to combine the process for the appointment of both my and Trustee Blanchard’s replacements.”
On May 21, the Board accepted the resignation of longtime Board member John Ben Blanchard, an Amarillo attorney and three-term veteran of the AISD board.
The Board is now down to five members and has the opportunity to appoint new trustees.
You can view the resignation letter below:
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.