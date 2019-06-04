Wonderland’s ‘First Responders Night’ offering free passes to emergency workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency responders from around the area and their families can enjoy free and reduced-price admission for Wonderland Park’s First Responders Night on June 6.
Emergency workers can receive a free WOW Ride Pass at the gate with their ID and a special coupon barcode provided to area emergency agencies.
In addition, their families can receive discounted $14 WOW Passes at the gate.
Any emergency agencies outside Amarillo that would like to participate can visit the Wonderland Park to register.
Workers from Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Potter and Randall Counties, Amarillo Medical Services and LifeStar will all be present at the event.
First responders and the public are invited to attend from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
