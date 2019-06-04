United Way to give $5,000 to Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Way is preparing to give $5,000 to Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance tomorrow to assist mental health first-aid classes.
The grant money given by United Way will fund early intervention training in the community and removes a barrier for some people and organizations by waiving the costs associated with the trainings.
The mental health first-aid class teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
The check will be presented to Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon at 2207 Line Avenue.
