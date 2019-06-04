N. M. State Police: ‘Alcohol does appear’ to be factor in fatal Roosevelt County wreck

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mex. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police were investigating after a rollover crash killed a man in Roosevelt County on Tuesday.
Around 6:39 a.m., NMSP were called to State Road 70 east of Elida on a crash report.
According to police, Wilber J. Charles, 68 of Las Cruces, was driving a truck east on SR-70.
They believe Charles lost control of the vehicle for some reason, which caused his truck to leave the road.
Charles’ truck then crashed through a fence and rolled, ejecting him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NMSP said alcohol and lack of seat belt use appear to be factors in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.