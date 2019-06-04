Judge dismisses lawsuit against owners of Ruby Tequila’s and Twisted Spigot restaurants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The case of unpaid workers against various owners of the suddenly closed Ruby Tequila’s and Twisted Spigot restaurants is over.
According to court records, a federal judge dismissed the case Monday after the workers who lost their jobs in Lubbock and Amarillo in 2017 said they had settled the case.
Jeff Blackburn, one of the lawyers for the workers, said they received an acceptable settlement for all the back pay and expenses.
The lawsuit, filed in September of 2017, claimed the shutdown of the restaurants resulted in some former employees losing their homes and the abilities to provide for their families.
Richard Kevin Foote, who ran the restaurants, is serving more than three years in a California prison for grand theft from other business partners. He also owes them more than $500,000.
The motion to dismiss the case says Foote appears to be broke and was not part of the settlement.
