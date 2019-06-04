Josh Jung taken by Rangers in first round of MLB Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2019 will be a year to remember for Red Raider shortstop Josh Jung.
On the opening night of the Major League Baseball Draft, Jung heard his named called with the 8th pick by the Texas Rangers.
Over the past three seasons at Texas Tech, Jung has been impressive.
In his freshman season, Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the league's coaches.
In his sophomore campaign, he started all 65 games at third base and helped propel the Red Raiders to a 45-20 record.
Finally, in his junior season, Jung currently has a batting average of .340 and has helped lead the Red Raiders to their fourth NCAA Super Regional in the past six years.
“I tell you, man, it’s a lot of fun watching these guys each day,” Tim Tadlock said when asked about the MLB Draft. “You know, they love to prepare. Josh loves to hit, loves to play baseball, loves to work at it - as does the rest of our team. He is a guy that was coming out of high school in San Antonio, since we are talking about the draft, that probably turned down the fourth round and pretty much said, ‘Hey, I am going to Texas Tech.’ And, I mean... At that point, it hits me - that they really believed in us. You know, there is not a lot of guys that have the guts in the fourth round - when they have been dreaming their whole life to play baseball for a living. To say, ‘Hey I am going to school.’ But, the ones that do are special."
Jung will head to the big leagues with high-end bat speed and natural strength.
Video - Rangers, Tadlock talk Josh Jung:
