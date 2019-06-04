Josh Jung taken by Rangers in first round of MLB Draft

“I tell you, man, it’s a lot of fun watching these guys each day,” Tim Tadlock said when asked about the MLB Draft. “You know, they love to prepare. Josh loves to hit, loves to play baseball, loves to work at it - as does the rest of our team. He is a guy that was coming out of high school in San Antonio, since we are talking about the draft, that probably turned down the fourth round and pretty much said, ‘Hey, I am going to Texas Tech.’ And, I mean... At that point, it hits me - that they really believed in us. You know, there is not a lot of guys that have the guts in the fourth round - when they have been dreaming their whole life to play baseball for a living. To say, ‘Hey I am going to school.’ But, the ones that do are special."