Fritch woman killed in Monday afternoon crash near Sanford

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Fritch woman has died after a crash near Sanford on Monday afternoon.
Around 5:42 p.m., DPS officials say 38-year-old Leah Graves was driving south on RM 687 when she veered off to the west of the roadway.
DPS officials say she over-corrected the steering and lost control of her pickup. The pickup then rolled over multiple times down the roadway, causing Graves to be thrown from the pickup.
The pickup then came to a rest facing west across both the northbound and southbound lanes.
Officials say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
