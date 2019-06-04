Florida deputy charged after staying outside school shooting

Suzanne Devine Clark, an art teacher at Deerfield Beach Elementary School, places painted stones at a memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
June 4, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 2:51 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges. Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000.

A Peterson lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead not guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

