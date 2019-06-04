Event cancelled at Discovery Center after pipe bursts, rains flood basement

Event cancelled at Discovery Center after pipe bursts, rains flood basement
Event cancelled at Discovery Center after pipe bursts, rains flood basement (Source: DHDC)
By Britt Snipes | June 3, 2019 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated June 3 at 9:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is cancelling Camp Iwanna this Friday after a pipe busted in the East Wing, mixed with heavy rains causing the center’s basement to flood.

DHDC said last Friday a pipe busted in the East Wing and Saturday’s heavy rain event caused the center’s basement to flood.

The center said they now have ‘a mess on their hands’ and need extra time to clean up the damage.

As a result, Camp Iwanna is cancelled for Friday, June 7. The center does not have plans to reschedule at this time.

The DHDC will still be open for regular business hours in all areas, except the East Wing.

RAIN OUT! Or maybe we should call it a ‘flood out’. ⚠️We regret to inform you that Camp Iwanna is cancelled for this...

Posted by Don Harrington Discovery Center on Monday, June 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.