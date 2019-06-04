Event cancelled at Discovery Center after pipe bursts, rains flood basement

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is cancelling Camp Iwanna this Friday after a pipe busted in the East Wing, mixed with heavy rains causing the center’s basement to flood.
DHDC said last Friday a pipe busted in the East Wing and Saturday’s heavy rain event caused the center’s basement to flood.
The center said they now have ‘a mess on their hands’ and need extra time to clean up the damage.
As a result, Camp Iwanna is cancelled for Friday, June 7. The center does not have plans to reschedule at this time.
The DHDC will still be open for regular business hours in all areas, except the East Wing.
