East Texas family speaks out after 14-year-old dies in hit and run involving boat

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boater accused of fatally hitting a teenage boy has been charged with manslaughter. Thirty-one-year old Jeffrey Hampton was booked into the Smith County Jail Monday.
Authorities say Hampton was driving a boat on Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine last night, when 14-year old Carlos Hernandez was fatally struck.
“He had his little sister in his arms. And I ran, ran and yelled and yelled at her, yelled at her. And there he was with his head shattered and his little sister hugged," said Kary Hernandez, Carlos’ mother.
Kary Hernandez says her son died a hero, shielding his sister as a bass boat struck them on Lake Palestine.
“My son grabbed my 3-year-old daughter. And he did not want to sink so as not to drown the girl. And the boat fell on top of his head,” Hernandez says.
The Hernandez family was picnicking at Lakeway Harbor Sunday evening while their children swam in shallow water near the boat dock.
“They were not doing anything wrong. They were just having fun,” Hernandez said.
Law enforcement said a man driving a boat swerved too close to shore shortly after 8 p.m., striking the dock and killing 14-year-old Carlos before fleeing the scene.
Law enforcement tracked down Jeffrey Joe Hampton at a home in Flint, where Hampton was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
“This was a reckless, negligent act to travel toward that extent toward the bank and impact a pier, fishing pier, that is inhabited by people. That is wanton disregard to life and travel,” said Texas Game Warden Captain Quint Balkcom.
Balkcom said Hampton was boating so close to shore that he struck the dock. “We have statements that lead us to believe that he consumed alcohol,” Balkcom said.
Carlos’ mother said the family is still in shock.
“The boat did not have to be there. But he killed him. He killed him,” Hernandez said.
The Texas Game Wardens say the investigation is ongoing and there is no word yet if the five others on the boat will face any charges.
