DPS seizes over 320 pounds of THC products in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 320 pounds of THC products after pulling a car over in Carson County on Sunday.
Around 8:00 p.m. on June 2, a DPS trooper pulled over 30-year-old Monique Gurule of California traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
A Gray County Sheriff’s Office canine unit arrived at the scene and alerted on the car.
The trooper found four large cardboard boxes and trash bags filled with assorted THC products in the truck, weighing over 320 pounds.
Gurule and her passenger, 27-year-old Reynaldo Fuentes, also of California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Carson County Jail.
Officials said the drugs were allegedly being taken from Los Angeles, California to Oklahoma City.
