Cracking down on violent crime: Amarillo 1 of 10 cities selected for National Public Safety Partnership

“What it’s doing is building the capacity of the police department to use better strategies to reduce violent crime in the first place,” said Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain. “So it’s going to involve us engaging. We’re going to participate in symposiums on violent crimes with other cities who have similar problems, the federal government is going to pay for us to get additional training. It doesn’t automatically guarantee that we’re not going to get grants, but as a part of this partnership, the [Department of Justice] is going to identify grants they think that we can apply for.”