8 chickens killed by smoke inhalation after structure fire in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A structure fire in Potter County on Monday is believed to have caused the deaths of eight chickens.
According to Steven Denny with the Potter County Fire Department, an abandoned structure being used for agricultural purposes caught fire Monday afternoon.
Since the location of the structure was in a remote area, firefighters had a difficult time responding to the fire.
The smoke is believed to have killed eight chickens in a nearby coop.
