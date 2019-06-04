Authorities begin enforcing paid parking in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The three-month grace period for paid downtown parking in Amarillo has ended, which means parking enforcement is no longer writing warnings for any parking violations.
Those without access to a smartphone can reserve parking by visiting the ParkMobile website.
The fee to park downtown is $1 per hour and drivers are allowed to park for a maximum of three hours before they have to move.
Fines start at $25, if paid within 12 days.
After 12 days, the fine will go up to $50. After 30 days, it will raise to $100.
Paid parking is enforced downtown Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
There is no paid parking in the evenings or on weekends.
Parking tickets will be given in paper form and may be paid through the Municipal Court online or in person.
According to the City of Amarillo, there are more than 1,200 free on-street spaces available downtown for those who don’t wish to pay for parking.
In addition, several downtown businesses, including McCartt & Associates and Amarillo National Bank are offering free parking to the public after 5:00 p.m. each day.
