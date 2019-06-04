APD’s ‘Crime of the Week’ suspects wanted for burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding and identifying two people who they said were involved in a burglary earlier this week.
On June 3 around 1:13 a.m., Amarillo Police Department was called to an alarm at a business near the 1900 block of S Western Street.
When they got to the scene, they found thousands of dollars in damage to the business.
The police reviewed security footage and found that two people had broken into the building and caused the damage.
Anyone with any information on this crime can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to an arrest could get you a reward of up to $1,000.
