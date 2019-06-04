APD: Amarillo firefighter detains burglary suspect until police arrive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is giving high praise to an AFD firefighter after they said he caught a suspected burglar in the act and assisted in his capture.
Around 2:03 a.m. on Tuesday morning, police said the firefighter was checking the weather outside of AFD Station #9 when he heard a noise coming from another side of the building.
When he went to check the noise, he reportedly saw a man, identified as Kurt David-Cobain Gaede, 20, walking away from a trailer that was parked on the station property.
Police said Gaede was carrying items stolen from the trailer in his arms.
The firefighter held Gaede at the station and called police, who arrived and arrested the suspect.
Gaede was charged with burglary of a vehicle and failing to identify.
He was booked into the Randall County Jail.
Amarillo police praised the firefighter on Facebook.
“We do not encourage anyone to put themselves in danger to detain a suspect, but APD would like to thank the AFD employee for his bravery to jump into action and stop a theft,” they said in a post.
The Amarillo firefighter was not identified.
