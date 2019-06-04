Amarillo Fire responds to 50 vehicles stranded in floodwaters over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Saturday’s weather event led to almost 300 calls to 911 dispatchers in Amarillo in just under two hours.
In a span of 45 minutes Saturday evening, Amarillo received 2.5 inches of rain, causing flash flooding across the city.
During the flash flooding, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to 50 water rescue calls.
However, none of those calls were actual water rescues.
“The vast majority of those are just stranded vehicles, but people are concerned and they call us so we have to go check on those,” explained AFD Captain Kyle Joy.
The AFD worked through the flash flooding to make sure residents weren’t in any danger and brought in assistance from both Potter and Randall County Fire Departments.
“Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., AECC, our 911 dispatch in the city of Amarillo, answered 288 911 calls,” said Joy. “At one point in time, AFD had 12 calls pending and we had all of our fire trucks assigned to incidents.”
If there was a water rescue, firefighters at Station 13 have special training to handle it.
“They carry a lot of water rescue equipment,” said Joy. “We have PFD’s, we have a boat that we can air up pretty quickly using our air bottles, just a lot of other equipment that’s specialized for water rescue.”
NewsChannel 10′s Doppler Dave Oliver almost got stuck under the Washington Street underpass, which didn’t look dangerous at first glance.
“It became very apparent to me that people can’t just see those dangers,” said Doppler Dave. "So when it’s raining torrentially, that’s where people just need to get off the roads, wait it out, let the water drain away. Then, you don’t have to worry about driving into dangers that you can’t see.
“If I can’t tell how deep something is, I’m not getting in it,” said Joy. “So the same general rule for driving. If there’s standing water in the roadway, it doesn’t take a lot of water to move your vehicle and it doesn’t take a lot of water for your vehicle to become stranded.”
Whenever our area experiences rains that cause flash flooding, both Doppler Dave and Amarillo Fire say the best thing to do is stay off the roads.
