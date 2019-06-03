TxDOT breaks ground on project to relocate Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin will be in attendance as the Texas Department of Transportation kicks off its long-planned Loop 335 relocation project Monday at 11:00 a.m.
Crews will break ground on the project, which is designed to reduce traffic congestion along Soncy Road in Amarillo.
According to TxDOT, the project is planned to eventually convert Loop 335 into a freeway-type highway, including access ramps, one-way frontage roads and interchanges at I-40, I-27 and US-87.
Loop 335, which currently forms a portion of Soncy Road, will be relocated to bypass the street entirely.
Instead, crews will work to move the 5.575 mile section of the loop to Helium Road.
Construction will be performed by Allen Butler Construction, Inc. for a bid of $46.8 million.
